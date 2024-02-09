AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) PT Raised to C$3.30

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
AKT.A stock opened at C$1.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10. The company has a market cap of C$56.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.01. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.59.
