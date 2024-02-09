AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) PT Raised to C$3.30

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

AKT.A stock opened at C$1.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10. The company has a market cap of C$56.81 million, a PE ratio of 2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.01. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.59.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.