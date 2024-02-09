Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) versus DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 46.17% 40.74% 7.07% DigitalBridge Group 4.50% 1.39% 0.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alexander’s and DigitalBridge Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A DigitalBridge Group 0 0 7 1 3.13

Earnings and Valuation

DigitalBridge Group has a consensus price target of $21.94, indicating a potential upside of 10.30%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Alexander’s.

This table compares Alexander’s and DigitalBridge Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $205.81 million 5.37 $57.63 million $19.37 11.17 DigitalBridge Group $1.14 billion 2.84 -$321.80 million ($0.21) -94.73

Alexander’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. DigitalBridge Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alexander’s pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DigitalBridge Group pays out -19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.1% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexander’s beats DigitalBridge Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

