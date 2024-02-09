Algorand Market Cap Hits $1.39 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $46.36 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00079475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00026655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00021019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000807 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,046,624,767 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

