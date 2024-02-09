Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.5 %

BABA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.16. 10,837,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,817,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $106.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.46.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

About Alibaba Group



Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

