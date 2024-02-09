Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $338.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $338.90.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $295.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.56. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20.
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).
