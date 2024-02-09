Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.95 EPS

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95, Briefing.com reports. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $161.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.27 and its 200 day moving average is $127.88. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -287.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

