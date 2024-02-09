Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.31% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $68,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.10 and a twelve month high of $227.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.95.

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

