Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alteryx from $50.00 to $48.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.25.

Alteryx stock opened at $47.66 on Monday. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 158.52% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 202,990 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Alteryx by 584.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,132,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

