Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Critical Comparison

Alvotech and MeiraGTx are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alvotech and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvotech N/A N/A N/A MeiraGTx N/A -124.29% -44.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alvotech and MeiraGTx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvotech $85.02 million N/A -$513.58 million N/A N/A MeiraGTx $15.92 million 25.13 -$129.62 million ($2.47) -2.55

Volatility and Risk

MeiraGTx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alvotech.

Alvotech has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alvotech and MeiraGTx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvotech 0 2 1 0 2.33 MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alvotech presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential downside of 24.68%. MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 308.06%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Alvotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alvotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Alvotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass. It also offers AVT05, a biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, which is in early phase development to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other indications; AVT16, a biosimilar to an immunology product; AVT23, a biosimilar to Xolair, which is in late-stage development to treat nasal polyps; and AVT33, a biosimilar to an oncology product. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia. Its programs in clinical development include Phase I/II clinical stage programs in achromatopsia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and RPE65-deficiency; Phase I clinical trials for radiation-induced xerostomia; and Parkinson's program that has completed a Phase II trial. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal disease. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

