AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $630.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51.
In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874. Company insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.
AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
