Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$6.38-6.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.51. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.94-5.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.05 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.380-6.620 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.29. 147,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.66. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

