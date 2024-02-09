Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.530-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.380-6.620 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 200,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,934. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 37.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

