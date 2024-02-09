Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.60.

Get Amdocs alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DOX

Amdocs Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ DOX opened at $89.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.00 and its 200-day moving average is $86.66. Amdocs has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 11.30%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.