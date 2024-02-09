American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 529,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $39,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

AEP opened at $75.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.92. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

