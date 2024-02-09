American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,339,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,329,712 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.92% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $112,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.1% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 222,970 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $18,395,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 58,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.98. 101,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

