American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 million, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.75.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
