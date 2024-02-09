American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 million, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

