Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Increased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $394.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.89. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $402.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,192 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,551 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

