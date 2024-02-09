AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 2,330 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,806 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $118.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $119.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $531.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.