AMG National Trust Bank Sells 108 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,480,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 112,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $436.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.29 and its 200 day moving average is $402.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $461.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

