Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $295.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.81.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

