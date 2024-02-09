Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.09. 147,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.68 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

