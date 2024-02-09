Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after acquiring an additional 368,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,495,917,000 after purchasing an additional 480,421 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,437,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,461,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61,528 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,358. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.81. The firm has a market cap of $155.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.68 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.21%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

