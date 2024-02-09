Amgen Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $19.54 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $19.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $21.23. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.81 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2025 earnings at $21.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $21.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.96 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 152.15% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $294.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.92 and a 200-day moving average of $273.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.0% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

