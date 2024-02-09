Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 18,944 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,092% compared to the typical volume of 1,589 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at $46,324,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $185,656 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 838,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.75. 535,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,182. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -773.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.77. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $38.32.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. Research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

