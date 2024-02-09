Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Price Target at GBX 2,296

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,296 ($28.78).

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,543 ($31.88) to GBX 2,961 ($37.12) in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,130 ($26.70) to GBX 2,280 ($28.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Admiral Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,531 ($31.73) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,630.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,486.13. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,813.78 ($22.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,811 ($35.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,091.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

