Analysts Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Price Target at GBX 2,296

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,296 ($28.78).
ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,543 ($31.88) to GBX 2,961 ($37.12) in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,130 ($26.70) to GBX 2,280 ($28.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Admiral Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.
