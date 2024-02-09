Analysts Set American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) PT at $221.54

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,930,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,020,034,000 after buying an additional 196,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Tower by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,984,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,227,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after acquiring an additional 251,834 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $193.67 on Friday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $220.49. The stock has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.23 and its 200-day moving average is $189.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

