Analysts Set Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target at $29.50

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BXSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

NYSE:BXSL opened at $28.45 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 52.89%. The company had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,243,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $17,414,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,764.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 761,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,598,000 after buying an additional 550,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,106.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after buying an additional 431,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

