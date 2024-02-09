Analysts Set CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) PT at $10.56

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

LAW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 96.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CS Disco by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CS Disco by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LAW opened at $7.94 on Friday. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $481.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

