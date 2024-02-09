Analysts Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JELD. Oppenheimer began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JELD-WEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Stock Up 2.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $19.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.