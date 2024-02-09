Analysts Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on JELD. Oppenheimer began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $19.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $19.69.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
