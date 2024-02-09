Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Target Price at C$13.85

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCP. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.75 to C$13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.51 per share, with a total value of C$95,100.00. In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$81,780.00. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.51 per share, with a total value of C$95,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 50,123 shares of company stock valued at $458,017. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$8.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$11.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

