Analysts Set Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) PT at $26.11

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPOF. Guggenheim cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XPOF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $29,776,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 103.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,511 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 116.2% during the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 946,757 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 248,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

XPOF opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $502.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $80.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.