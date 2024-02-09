Andrew Peller (ADW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$100.18 million for the quarter.

Get Andrew Peller alerts:

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

Andrew Peller has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$19.04.

Insider Activity at Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Company Profile

In related news, Director John Edward Peller sold 9,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total transaction of C$40,836.60.

(Get Free Report)

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.