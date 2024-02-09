Andrew Peller (ADW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th.
Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$100.18 million for the quarter.
Andrew Peller Stock Performance
Andrew Peller has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$19.04.
Andrew Peller Company Profile
Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.
