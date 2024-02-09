Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CODI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 142,751 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 66.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 310,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 25.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 609,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Compass Diversified news, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 5,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $109,632.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,843.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,252.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Bottiglieri purchased 5,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $109,632.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 88,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,843.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 75,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,632 and sold 51,218 shares valued at $1,214,774. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

CODI opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 370.38%.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

