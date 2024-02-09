Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,020 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after buying an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $108.91 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

View Our Latest Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.