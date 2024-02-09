Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 850,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,065,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 836.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $228.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.14. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.77 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGEN. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.69.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

