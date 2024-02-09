Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $89.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average of $90.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

