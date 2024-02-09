Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Prologis Stock Up 2.0 %

PLD stock opened at $131.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.75. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

