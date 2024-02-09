Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,049 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $168,354,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $104.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average is $99.29.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

