Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,250 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after buying an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,625,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

Target Trading Up 0.5 %

TGT opened at $147.42 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $177.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

