Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,584 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,807,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,284,000 after buying an additional 261,863 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,420,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,176,000 after acquiring an additional 101,583 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 1,808,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,994,000 after buying an additional 181,229 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,566,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after buying an additional 218,443 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,199,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 309,442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

