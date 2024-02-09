Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,721 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRE. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 279,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 97,665 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

