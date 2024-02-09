Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 130.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 191,690 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,273,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 158,616 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,916,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,368,000 after buying an additional 129,311 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.