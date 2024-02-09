Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $166.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $167.52.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

