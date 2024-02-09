Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HOUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens cut their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Anywhere Real Estate
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate
Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance
NYSE:HOUS opened at $7.24 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57.
Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anywhere Real Estate
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.