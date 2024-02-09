Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens cut their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,816,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,050,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOUS opened at $7.24 on Friday. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

