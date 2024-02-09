Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,149 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.08% of AON worth $49,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AON by 17.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in AON by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in AON by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 78.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.95. 370,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,069. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.93.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

