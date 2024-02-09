Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.93. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $182,350.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,403.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $182,350.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,403.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,540,630.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

