APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.93

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 101794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

APi Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,860,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,050,000 after purchasing an additional 167,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 593,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 201,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in APi Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,577,000 after purchasing an additional 90,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in APi Group by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after buying an additional 2,656,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

