APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.93

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APGGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 101794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APi Group

APi Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,860,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,050,000 after purchasing an additional 167,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,087,000 after purchasing an additional 593,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,643,000 after purchasing an additional 201,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in APi Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,577,000 after purchasing an additional 90,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in APi Group by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after buying an additional 2,656,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.