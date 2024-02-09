Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Up to $5.02

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.17. Applied Digital shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 540,761 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 14,390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 143,900 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 566,898 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 271,197 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Articles

