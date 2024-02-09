Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.60.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

