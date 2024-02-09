Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 50.8% during the third quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 11,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,949,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,801,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Aptiv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Aptiv by 248.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.04. 629,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.99. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.